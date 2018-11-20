Joe Mather's Two-Out, Two-Run Single in Bottom of 9th Lifts Cubs

6 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 23 2012 Apr 23, 2012 Monday, April 23, 2012 9:44:00 PM CDT April 23, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) -- Joe Mather's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

St. Louis closer Jason Motte (1-1) had the Cubs down to their final strike when Mather, a former Cardinal, grounded a 2-2 slider up the middle, scoring Bryan LaHair and Geovany Soto.

LaHair battled Motte for 12 pitches before drawing a one-out walk. Motte then walked Soto, before Steve Clevenger's grounder moved the runners up to set the plate for Mather.

Rafael Dolis (1-1) picked up the win in relief.

Jaime Garcia outdueled Matt Garza, who held St. Louis to two runs and four hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three.

