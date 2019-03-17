John Boles Named Sr. Advisor to the Royals GM/Player Development

By: Kevin Acciani

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals have announced that the club has hired John Boles as Senior Advisor to General Manager Dayton Moore/Player Development.

"I've always admired and respected John's abilities," said Dayton Moore. "He is regarded as one of the top player development minds in the game. We're very excited to be able to work with John."

Boles has experience in the Royals organization, where he worked for four seasons from 1986-1989 as the Director of Player Development, also serving briefly in 1986 as manager at Triple-A Omaha. Most recently, he spent the last seven seasons with the Seattle Mariners as a special assistant to the GM.

