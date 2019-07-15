John Glascock is Columbia's new city manager

COLUMBIA - Mayor Brain Treece officially announced John Glascock as Columbia's official City Manager.

The announcement happened at 11 a.m. Monday at city hall.

The council chose between Glascock, the former interim city manager of Columbia, and candidate Jim Palenik, the city administrator from Racine, Wisconsin.

Treece said the decision stems from what Columbians were looking for.

"We heard our community members say they want someone who is open and honest. A manager who values working together to form relationships and someone who understands working with university leaders," Treece said. "An individual with experience. Someone who will work on equity and diversity within our community. And most of all, a person of integrity who values and lives transparency. We believe John embodies all of those traits."

Glascock shared his excitement at the announcement.

"I am both honored, and grateful of the trust which is being placed in me to help lead our community with authenticity, openness, honest communications and facing our issues head-on," Glascock said

Last week, the candidates met the media and had a closed session before the city council.

KOMU 8 spoke with Palenick on Monday over the phone.

This morning, I spoke with Columbia City Manager candidate Jim Palenick on the phone. He was in his office in Racine, Wisconsin. (1) @KOMUnews — Lindsey Wilkerson (@LWilkersonTV) July 15, 2019

While Palenick didn’t say who was selected between him and John Glascock, he told me he wishes the city the “best of luck.” (3) @KOMUnews — Lindsey Wilkerson (@LWilkersonTV) July 15, 2019

I reached out to Steve Sapp, the director of community relations in Columbia, for comment, but he was in a budget meeting all morning, according to the front desk at city hall. (4) @KOMUnews — Lindsey Wilkerson (@LWilkersonTV) July 15, 2019

The announcement is broadcast live on the city's website and on KOMU 8's Facebook page.