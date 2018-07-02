John McEachern Named MVC Baseball Interim Head Coach

MARSHALL, MO -- Tom Fifer, Missouri Valley College athletic director and vice president of operations and enrollment has announced that John McEachern will serve as the interim head baseball coach. John has served as an assistant coach for the MVC baseball program since 2011.



Coach McEachern takes over for previous Head Coach Bill Browett, who resigned from the position in September due to health issues.



"Everyone in the athletic department and all of the Missouri Valley College family would like to wish Coach Browett well going forward as he takes more time to focus on his health," Fifer said. "We have appreciated his time and effort in leading the Viking baseball program during the past few years. We have complete confidence in John taking over the baseball program, and look forward to having him lead the team this upcoming season."



Browett will remain at Missouri Valley College, continuing his duties as a health instructor.