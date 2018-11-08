John Miles Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou freshman righty John Miles has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday. Miles is the second Tiger this season to earn Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and the fourth Tiger this season to earn a Big 12 weekly award. The last Tiger to take home Big 12 Newcomer of the Week was lefty Blake Holovach on March 26.

Miles put together one of his best weeks as a Tiger and had a career-best outing in his first-ever start at No. 18 Arkansas on Wednesday. For the week, the Columbia native and Rock Bridge High School graduate posted a 1.17 ERA over 7.2 innings against a pair of ranked opponents (Arkansas and Texas) while striking out six batters. Last Wednesday, he made his first career start at No. 18 Arkansas and went a career-best 4.0 innings while not allowing a run and striking out five Razorbacks against just one walk. He then came back over the weekend to pitch against No. 25 Texas and went 3.2 innings, allowing just on earned run and just three hits.

Miles and the Tigers will be back in action this Wednesday as they host the Missouri State Bears at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Taylor Stadium