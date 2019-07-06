John Moseley Named Lincoln University Men's Basketball Coach

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 14 2014 Apr 14, 2014 Monday, April 14, 2014 2:48:00 PM CDT April 14, 2014 in Basketball
By: Tori Chamberlain, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - John Moseley has been named as the next head men's basketball coach at Lincoln University.

A news conference was held by Lincoln University president Dr. Kevin Rome and athletic director Betty Kemna on Monday to announce the hiring.

"We're committed to building a winning program, like we used to have, but the past doesn't matter if you're not winning now," Dr. Rome said. "With that said, we're excited to bring someone here who we think can do that for basketball. We believe John is the coach who can take us to the next level."

Moseley joins Lincoln after spending the past four years at North Carolina Central University, including the last three as the team's associate head coach. Working with head coach LeVelle Moton, Moseley helped lead the Eagles to a 28-6 record, tying the program record for wins in a season, and both the regular season and tournament Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships. NCCU earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, where the Eagles fell in the second round to No. 3 Iowa State.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Rome and his staff, Betty Kemna and her staff and the search committee for this opportunity," Moseley said. "Everything was professional, and I'm excited that I was selected to lead this program."

Moseley brings 10 years of NCAA Division I experience with him to Lincoln. A 1998 graduate of East Carolina University, Moseley returned to his alma mater in 2008 to serve as the program's Director of Basketball Operations. In 2009, Moseley was promoted to assistant basketball coach, serving as the recruiting organizers. In both of his years with the Pirates, ECU posted double digit wins.

Prior to coaching at East Carolina, Moseley was an assistant coach at Winston-Salem State University in 2007-08, where helped lead the team to its most Division I victories in program history. Before that, Moseley made a one-year stop at Wright State University, working as an administrative assistant on a Raiders team that won Horizon League regular season and tournament championships.

Moseley's teams have enjoyed success at every one of his stops, and he has proven he can win at multiple levels of competition. Moseley was the head basketball coach at Warren County High in Warrenton, N.C. from 2004-06, leading the program to its first state championship in 23 years.

"I'm intrigued by the opportunity to coach in the MIAA, one of the premiere Division II athletic conferences," Moseley said. "I've had a chance to talk to some of the current [Lincoln] players, and they're ready to play. I expect our team to be tough, competitive and relentless. We are the Blue Tigers, and we will be a collar team."

This will be the first head coaching job at the collegiate level for Moseley, who has a bachelor's degree in science, exercise and sport science as well as a master's degree in education and athletic administration.

More News

Grid
List

MU looks to potentially bring alcohol to sporting events
MU looks to potentially bring alcohol to sporting events
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is still mulling over the decision on whether or not it wants to bring... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 9:18:00 PM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Fulton police request assistance identifying burglars
Fulton police request assistance identifying burglars
FULTON - Fulton police responded to five commercial burglaries Friday morning, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Locals say boating accidents won't affect tourism at the lake
Locals say boating accidents won't affect tourism at the lake
CAMDENTON - Locals at the Lake of the Ozarks said tourism will not be affected by the recent boating crashes... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Reward offered in human remains investigation
Reward offered in human remains investigation
COLUMBIA - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 3:40:28 PM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Six juveniles taken into custody following fight in Jefferson City
Six juveniles taken into custody following fight in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police took six juveniles into custody Thursday night following a fight on East Capitol Avenue, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 3:33:03 PM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Truck overturned on S Highway KK in Boone County
Truck overturned on S Highway KK in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - South Highway KK is open again after a box truck lost control and flipped on its side.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One arrested after home standoff with Columbia Police
UPDATE: One arrested after home standoff with Columbia Police
COLUMBIA - Police have taken one man into custody after a standoff at a home in northwest Columbia following a... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 10:43:00 AM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Mexico hosts two fireworks displays, one sponsored by famous NBA coach
Mexico hosts two fireworks displays, one sponsored by famous NBA coach
MEXICO - Mexico is dedicating not one, but two days to celebrating Independence Day in 2019. On the Fourth... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 Friday, July 05, 2019 5:49:00 AM CDT July 05, 2019 in News

Strong wind collapses fireworks tent in Hallsville
Strong wind collapses fireworks tent in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A large gust of wind collapsed a fireworks tent in Hallsville on Thursday on the corner of East... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 8:15:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

People gather at Columbia's Fire in the Sky event for July Fourth
People gather at Columbia's Fire in the Sky event for July Fourth
COLUMBIA - Despite the rainy day, mid-Missourians gathered at Flat Branch Park Thursday to participate in Fourth of July events,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 7:39:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

Years in the making, the Columbia Ag Park set to open Saturday
Years in the making, the Columbia Ag Park set to open Saturday
COLUMBIA - After years of work and more than $4 million invested, phase one of the Columbia Agriculture Park is... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 5:43:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

A busy weekend at Lake of the Ozarks; Boaters "really need to be aware"
A busy weekend at Lake of the Ozarks; Boaters "really need to be aware"
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - This Fourth of July holiday weekend is bringing people to the lake but one thing... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 4:43:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

Fulton holds Independence Day parade
Fulton holds Independence Day parade
FULTON - Fulton's Independence Day parade this year drew people from nearby and far. Court Street was the major... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

With farmlands still flooded, tractors march on July 4th in Ashland
With farmlands still flooded, tractors march on July 4th in Ashland
ASHLAND - The Annual July 4th Tractor Parade took place on Main Street in Ashland on Thursday, with families and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 12:06:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

New nature school to be built on donated land
New nature school to be built on donated land
COLUMBIA (AP) — A new nature school near Columbia will allow students to learn about the environment by being immersed... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Boat driver crashes into another boat, through dock roof
UPDATE: Boat driver crashes into another boat, through dock roof
CAMDEN - One man was seriously injured after a boat crash occurred late Wednesday night in Lake of the Ozarks.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 04 2019 Jul 4, 2019 Thursday, July 04, 2019 10:11:00 AM CDT July 04, 2019 in News

Jefferson City celebrates Independence Day, first big event since May tornado
Jefferson City celebrates Independence Day, first big event since May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to America is the first big city-wide event since the May 23 tornado and recent flooding... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 Wednesday, July 03, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT July 03, 2019 in News

Heat-related incidents have "spiked" in one week
Heat-related incidents have "spiked" in one week
COLUMBIA – Heat-related incidents have increased this week, according to Dr. Chris Sampson from MU Health Care Emergency Department. ... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 Wednesday, July 03, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT July 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
1am 72°
2am 71°
3am 72°
4am 72°