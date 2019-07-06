John Moseley Named Lincoln University Men's Basketball Coach

JEFFERSON CITY - John Moseley has been named as the next head men's basketball coach at Lincoln University.

A news conference was held by Lincoln University president Dr. Kevin Rome and athletic director Betty Kemna on Monday to announce the hiring.

"We're committed to building a winning program, like we used to have, but the past doesn't matter if you're not winning now," Dr. Rome said. "With that said, we're excited to bring someone here who we think can do that for basketball. We believe John is the coach who can take us to the next level."

Moseley joins Lincoln after spending the past four years at North Carolina Central University, including the last three as the team's associate head coach. Working with head coach LeVelle Moton, Moseley helped lead the Eagles to a 28-6 record, tying the program record for wins in a season, and both the regular season and tournament Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships. NCCU earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, where the Eagles fell in the second round to No. 3 Iowa State.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Rome and his staff, Betty Kemna and her staff and the search committee for this opportunity," Moseley said. "Everything was professional, and I'm excited that I was selected to lead this program."

Moseley brings 10 years of NCAA Division I experience with him to Lincoln. A 1998 graduate of East Carolina University, Moseley returned to his alma mater in 2008 to serve as the program's Director of Basketball Operations. In 2009, Moseley was promoted to assistant basketball coach, serving as the recruiting organizers. In both of his years with the Pirates, ECU posted double digit wins.

Prior to coaching at East Carolina, Moseley was an assistant coach at Winston-Salem State University in 2007-08, where helped lead the team to its most Division I victories in program history. Before that, Moseley made a one-year stop at Wright State University, working as an administrative assistant on a Raiders team that won Horizon League regular season and tournament championships.

Moseley's teams have enjoyed success at every one of his stops, and he has proven he can win at multiple levels of competition. Moseley was the head basketball coach at Warren County High in Warrenton, N.C. from 2004-06, leading the program to its first state championship in 23 years.

"I'm intrigued by the opportunity to coach in the MIAA, one of the premiere Division II athletic conferences," Moseley said. "I've had a chance to talk to some of the current [Lincoln] players, and they're ready to play. I expect our team to be tough, competitive and relentless. We are the Blue Tigers, and we will be a collar team."

This will be the first head coaching job at the collegiate level for Moseley, who has a bachelor's degree in science, exercise and sport science as well as a master's degree in education and athletic administration.