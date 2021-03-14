COLUMBIA - Principal Jimmy Hale is out for the remainder of the school year at John Warner Middle School, according to an email sent out by the district.
JWMS parents received an email on Wednesday about the change. Hale was also removed from the school's online staff directory.
According to the email, the current assistant principal, Taylor Drennan, will now help lead the school. Jean Selby, a retired middle school principal, will also join the administrative team.
KOMU 8 reached out to Columbia Public School's Superintendent Peter Stieplemen about the leadership change.
"We’ve shared information with parents and staff and as you know, personnel information is confidential and protected by law," Stiepleman said. "I ask that as a school-community, we respect the privacy of our employees. Please know that there will be full administrator coverage helping out, and John Warner is in good hands with outstanding teachers and staff.”
John Warner Middle School is a new school on Columbia's south side. It opened to students this school year.
Hale served as an assistant principal at Jefferson Middle School in Columbia before he became principal at John Warner Middle School. Hale has worked in education for about 25 years.