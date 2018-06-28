Joint College Center in South Sioux City to Reopen

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) -- Officials say a joint college campus in South Sioux City will reopen August 1. The South Sioux City College Center has been closed this summer because of flood concerns from the nearby Missouri River. The center is shared by Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.

A berm was built in June to protect the center, and college officials say it will remain in place as a precaution. Classes begin in late August.

The Army Corps of Engineers predicts the Missouri River will remain 5 to 7 feet above flood stage in much of Nebraska and Iowa and may rise as high as 10 feet above flood stage in Missouri until at least mid-August.