Joint Communications warns of hazards to avoid this holiday

BOONE COUNTY - Columbia Public Safety Joint Communications made a list of hazards to avoid this holiday season.

Don't stand on chairs, desks or other furniture. Always use a proper step stool or ladder. Don't place a mistletoe, holly berries, Jerusalem cherry and other poisonous plants within reach of children. Dn't use a dull blade. It requires more pressure, which increases the potential for injury. Don't post if you are traveling or going to be away from home on social media. Don't let your Christmas tree dry out and become a fire hazard. Pick a fresh tree and keep it hydrated. Don't burn or throw gift wrap in the fireplace. Recycle your gift wrap instead.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. fire departments respond to around 200 house fires that start from Christmas trees annually. Each year, holiday season fires injure 2,600 individuals and cause over $930 million in damage, according to the United States Fire Administration.