Joint federal-local effort to combat violence in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A day after the number of homicides in St. Louis topped the 100 mark for the year, the FBI, DEA and local police on Monday announced a new effort to curb the growing trend of violence in the city.

Mission SAVE is a joint effort between federal and local police and prosecutors. Details will be announced at a late-morning news conference at FBI headquarters.

Three more people were shot and killed early Sunday, bringing the unofficial number of homicides in St. Louis city to 101. A year ago, there were 71 homicides through July and 159 for the year, the highest total in St. Louis since 2008.