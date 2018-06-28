Jon Jay, Cardinals agree to 2-year contract

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Outfielder Jon Jay and the St. Louis Cardinals have avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a two-year contract worth $10,975,000.

Jay gets a $1.25 million signing bonus under Monday's agreement, $3.5 million this year and $6,225,000 in 2016.

He hit .303 last year with three homers and 46 RBIs. Jay turns 30 on March 15.

Jay had asked for $5 million when the sides exchanged proposed one-year salaries last month and had been offered $4.1 million. He is eligible for free agency after the 2016 season.