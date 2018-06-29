Jones Confident of Selection as New Speaker

SEDALIA - Majority Floor Leader Tim Jones, (R-St. Louis County), said Thursday he expects his colleagues to name him the new speaker of the Missouri House.

Jones said former speaker Steven Tilley had been debating leaving the position as speaker of the house for a while.

"He has other goals and opportunities before him; he and I had talked about that for a while now. I am very sad to see him leave, I actually wanted him to stay through the end of the year, but he felt like he had to move on to the next phase of his life. Steve's the kind of person, when he makes up his mind to move on to the next mission, he does that," said Jones.

The Republican caucus chose Jones as the speaker-elect about a year ago.

"When we are in veto session in less than a month, it's understanding that Shane Schoeller...he's running a statewide campaign, he needs to attend to that...So he is most likely going to ask the House to officially confirm me as speaker for the end of the session. Then I will have another election on the House floor in January," said Jones.