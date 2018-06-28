Jonesburg Police Still Hunting For Armed Robber

JONESBURG- Police Chief J.D Sinclair is following up with leads in search of the armed man who robbed Jonesburg State Bank on Monday around 3:00 p.m. He had a note that said he was armed with a gun and was prepared to use the weapon.

A Kirksville FBI agent is going to Jonesburg on Thursday to make sure the police department is investigating its leads properly. Sinclair said Jonesburg is a small town where everybody knows everybody. As a result, some of the people of Jonesburg think the robber may not be a local, since they think they'd recognize him.

Sinclair said, "This is too small of a community for something like this to happen and somebody not know something." Many of the residents have lived in the town their entire lives and don't remember anything this big happening in Jonesburg, ever.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between the ages of 18 and 25. The suspect is approximately 5'10" to 6" with short, brown hair. The robber is also believed to have his left ear pierced.

If you have any information, please call the Jonesburg Police Department at 636-488-5200, CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the FBI at 314-589-2718. Tips can remain anonymous.