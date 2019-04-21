Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft

COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter Friday.

Porter could become the Tigers' 46th player selected in the NBA Draft in program history, a news release from Mizzou Athletics said. He is currently rated as the 42nd best prospect in the draft, and projected as a mid-second round pick by ESPN and DraftExpress.

During his time as a Missouri Tiger, Porter received 2017-18 SEC All-Freshman Team and 2017-18 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year.

Porter missed the entire 2018-2019 season with a knee injury.