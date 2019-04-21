Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter Friday.
April 19, 2019
Porter could become the Tigers' 46th player selected in the NBA Draft in program history, a news release from Mizzou Athletics said. He is currently rated as the 42nd best prospect in the draft, and projected as a mid-second round pick by ESPN and DraftExpress.
During his time as a Missouri Tiger, Porter received 2017-18 SEC All-Freshman Team and 2017-18 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year.
Porter missed the entire 2018-2019 season with a knee injury.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A comic convention brought comic fans and beer enthusiasts together for an afternoon of fun Saturday. STL... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Jay Dix's Challenge to Cure 5K and 10K on Saturday raised around $8,000 for the Ellis Fischel... More >>
in
ELDON - A memorial service was held Saturday evening to honor the life of a Miller County Sheriff's deputy who... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Police said a man tried to shoot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she attempted to enter the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census data shows that while Missouri's population rose slightly last year compared to 2017, more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Jefferson City and Columbia area showed off their businesses during the Jefferson City Children's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department held its annual "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" at Douglass Parks and Indian Hills... More >>
in
MOBERLY- The Moberly Police Department arrested a man on Friday afternoon after they received information from the FBI in Omaha,... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man will be in jail for the next 25 years after he pleaded guilty Friday... More >>
in
GASCONADE COUNTY - The sex of human remains found in the Gasconade River have been identified as male, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter Friday. pic.twitter.com/AHj67OWmqi... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Parks said a tunnel on the Katy Trail will be closed for at least another month,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — High winds caused two power outages Friday evening that affected more than 1,500 customers, Columbia Water & Light... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Secretary of State’s office awarded a “Spotlight on Literacy” grant to Daniel Boone Regional Library for... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A well-known radio personality in St. Louis is facing sex-related charges. ... More >>
in
FULTON — A building on the Missouri School for the Deaf's campus may become the new location of a county... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Office of Emergency Management apologized Friday after accidentally sending out numerous severe weather alerts from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attorney Stephen Wyse wants Governor Mike Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the relationship and alliance... More >>
in