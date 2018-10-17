Jontay Porter earns preseason honors, Missouri Basketball picked 9th in SEC media preseason poll

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, Missouri men’s basketball player Jontay Porter was selected Preseason Second Team All-SEC by the Southeastern Conference media.

Porter, who plays forward for the Tigers, will be entering his sophomore year with the program.

Porter had a big freshman season for Missouri, earning SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year and SEC All-Freshman Team accolades. As a freshman, he averaged nine points and nearly seven rebounds per game.

Along with Porters’ recognition, the Missouri men’s basketball team was also chosen to finish ninth in the SEC media preseason poll.

Missouri will open up its 2018-19 season on November 6th against Central Arkansas at Mizzou Arena.