Jontay Porter not taken in NBA draft

18 hours 30 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:37:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in Sports
By: Danielle Hepler, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

Former Missouri Tiger forward Jontay Porter was not drafted in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Porter suffered from a torn ACL and MCL last October and missed all season due to his injuries. He then re-tore his ACL in March of this year.

He produced 10 points and seven rebounds per game his freshman season, and led the Tigers in rebounding and blocked shots.

He earned SEC co-sixth man of the year honors and made the SEC all freshman team during that 2017-2018 season.

Jontay's older brother, Michael, was drafted in the first round by the Denver Nuggets last year but did not play while recovering from a back injury.

