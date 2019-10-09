Joplin agrees to pay retiring superintendent through 2016

JOPLIN (AP) - The Joplin school superintendent, who is retiring this month, will be paid through December 2016.

The Joplin Board of Education's agreement with superintendent C.J. Huff was approved last week. Details were released Monday after the Joplin Globe filed an open-records request.

Under the agreement, Huff will be paid his regular compensation of about $175,275 through December 2016. He also receives about $263,000 when he retires June 30, and another $50,000 to help a new superintendent through July 2016.

The agreement requires Huff and the district not to criticize each other, and bars Huff from suing the district.

The Globe said Huff, who led the district through rebuilding after the May 2011 tornado, referred all questions to board President Jeff Koch, who called the agreement fair.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]