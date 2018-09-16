Joplin Campaigns to Help Nebraska Tornado Victims

JOPLIN (AP) — Residents of a southwest Missouri city devastated by a 2011 tornado are reaching out to the northeast Nebraska town of Pilger, which was torn apart by a tornado last week.

Joplin residents on Thursday announced a "Joplin Loves Pilger" campaign to help victims of the June 16 tornado in Pilger.

The Joplin Globe reports the campaign includes a Facebook page to offer encouragement and an account at Pinnacle Bankin Joplin, with all proceeds to go to the Pilger Community Development Fund.

The May 2011 tornado damaged hundreds of homes and businesses and killed 161 people in Joplin.

Joplin resident Doug Hunt, who was working Saturday in Pilger, says the campaign is part of his efforts to thank you to people who helped him and his city.