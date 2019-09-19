Joplin Company Shuttles Wounded Vets

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- A Joplin-based company has been taking part in a volunteer effort to fly wounded veterans and their families across the country.

Pilots for TAMKO Building Products have worked with Veterans Airlift Command since 2008. The airlift program provides free transportation to wounded veterans and their loved ones. When wounded veterans or family members have a travel need, the VAC sends out a request for open seats on private and corporate airplanes.

The Joplin Globe reports that many of the veterans have mobility issues and find commercial flights uncomfortable or impractical. But with private planes, there's less waiting, fewer delays and hassles, and it's easier to accommodate veterans by removing plane seats.

TAMKO officials say the Joplin company has provided about a half-dozen of the Hero Flights.