Joplin Continues Tornado Recovery with its Fire Stations

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin city leaders are taking steps to replace fire stations and trucks that were destroyed in last year's tornado.

The Joplin City Council voted Thursday to buy properties to relocate two fire stations. The city also authorized spending to replace several ruined fire trucks. Fire Chief Mitch Randles told the council Thursday that the new fire stations will put about 80 percent of the city within a four-minute response time.

The Joplin Globe reports the city will pay about $300,000 for the two properties. The cost of building the stations will be between $1.1 million to $1.4 million. Randles says the new locations also will improve response times to key new locations, such as the Mercy Hospital that is currently being constructed and the Joplin Athletic Complex.