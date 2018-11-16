Joplin Death Toll Rises to 142

JOPLIN - City manager Mike Rohr announced on Saturday that the death toll in Joplin has risen to 142. As of Saturday, the original list of 232 missing has been decreased to 100.

The EF-5 tornado ripped through much of the city last Sunday, leaving a six-mile wide path of destruction. 2011 has now been determined as the deadliest year of tornadoes since 1950.