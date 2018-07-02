Joplin Educators Worry About Post-Tornado Shifts

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin school officials say they're trying to get a grip on possible enrollment numbers after a deadly May tornado destroyed homes where an estimated 54 percent of the

district's students lived.

Superintendent C.J. Huff says all are welcome in Joplin schools when classes resume Aug. 17, regardless of where their parents have moved.

The Joplin Globe reported area superintendents were meeting privately Wednesday to search for ways to get a better idea of shifting student populations. Educators in nearby communities such as Carl Junction and Webb City say they also have no idea about the number of students who will be enrolling for the fall semester.

Those figures will determine how much state aid each school receives, in addition to how many teachers and classroom space are needed.