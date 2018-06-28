Joplin Families Hope to Rebuild

JOPLIN - It only seems natural to want to rebuild your city. But should Joplin focus on debris removal - or re-building neighborhoods? Can residental streets accommodate dump-trucks, bulldozers, back-hoes for both?

City officials said "No."

No building permits were being issued because the construction would get in the way of the debris removal, which was priority one. Up until this week, the city wasn't issuing any building permits.

"You can't blame people for wanting to get back to home. They're living in cramped conditions with strangers or friends," said Larry Eller, a Building Permit Advocate. "It's a burden to everyone at this point."

But at least those building permits are being issued now and hopefully many Joplin families will be in a new home by Thanksgiving or Christmas.