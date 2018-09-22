Joplin Fires City Manager After Investigation

JOPLIN (AP) - A sharply divided city council voted to fire Joplin City Manager Mark Rohr after an investigation into development agreements.

The council voted 5-4 Tuesday night to fire Rohr, who said after the meeting that he is considering his legal options.

A report on a city-ordered investigation also cleared Councilman Bill Scearce of wrongdoing in an FBI investigation of local gambling and recommended that Councilman Mike Woolston should divest his business interests or resign from the council.

The Joplin Globe reports that testimony given to the investigator indicated that Rohr made no effort to have development agreements with the Wallace Bajjali firm reviewed by outside legal counsel. Wallace Bajjali is the city's contracted master developer.

Woolston said the investigation was poorly done and he does not intend to resign.