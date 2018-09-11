Joplin Girl Dies, Mother Arrested in Abuse Case

JOPLIN (AP) - An 18-month-old Joplin girl who never regained consciousness after being hospitalized Tuesday died during the weekend.

Ada Bowman was on life support since being taken to a Kansas City hospital from her home near Joplin. The cause of her death on Saturday has not been determined.

Jasper County Sheriff Ken Copeland said the girl's 22-year-old mother, Gina L. Salazar, was arrested Saturday after being allowed to see her daughter. She was charged Thursday with endangerment of the girl's life and hindering prosecution.

Salazar's boyfriend, 24-year-old Bryant L. Sykes Jr., has been jailed since Wednesday, charged with first-degree assault.

The Joplin Globe reports the sheriff said he will be asking the prosecutor to upgrade the charge to second-degree murder.