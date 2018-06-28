Joplin Globe Promotes Two Editors

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN - The metro editor of The Joplin Globe for the past four years has been appointed editor of the newspaper. Publisher Daniel Chiodo announced the appointment of Carol Stark on Wednesday and said Andy Ostmeyer will fill Stark's position on the metro desk. Stark replaces Edgar Simpson, who resigned in December to take an administrative position with Ohio's attorney general. Stark began her journalism career in 1977 at The Carthage Press, joined the Globe in 1983 and worked as reporter and assistant metro editor before becoming metro editor. Ostmeyer started at the Globe in 1984 as a features writer, worked as a business writer and investigative reporter, then became assistant metro editor two years ago.