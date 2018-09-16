Joplin Helps Repair Flag Saved after 9/11 Attacks

JOPLIN (AP) - New York City firefighters and ground zero construction workers are joining Missouri tornado survivors in a tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the

recent Joplin tornado. The New York contingent brought a large American flag recovered a decade ago from a building near the World Trade Center to Joplin. Survivors of a Greensburg, Kan., tornado began repairing the flag in 2008, using remnants of flags from their community. Other disaster survivors have continued the work. The final stitches are being placed in Joplin and then the flag will go to the National 9/11 Memorial Museum. The Sunday ceremony in a park near a hospital destroyed by the Joplin tornado began with a 30-minute silence coinciding with the time between when the twin towers were hit.