Joplin Hospital Not Hit by Twister Adds Rooms

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- The Joplin hospital that avoided a direct hit from a deadly tornado is adding rooms to meet demand.

The Joplin Globe reported that work was proceeding this week on the top two floors of the Gary and Donna Hall Tower at Freeman Hospital West, where 58 new patient rooms are

being created.

Freeman chief nursing officer Jeffrey Carrier says the construction cost is $10 million, with an additional $4 million to $5 million in equipment costs.

The patient load increased dramatically at Freeman after the May 22 tornado struck St. John's Regional Medical Center, just north of Freeman.

Carrier says it's fortunate the hospital had extra space it could use for patients. Previously, the fifth floor was used for storage, and the sixth floor has offices and storage areas.