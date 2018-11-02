Joplin hospital to be turned into university campus

JOPLIN (AP) — A former hospital built for temporary use after a 2011 tornado in Joplin is being transformed into a new campus for the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

The Joplin Globe reported that the original building was donated to the school for use as a medical school by Mercy Hospital.

Officials said Wednesday that raised ceilings, green space and open social areas will be among the key features of the school once it's completed.

Kansas City University Joplin dean Paula Gregory said the building will have an anatomy lab, and one lane of the former ambulance bay will be kept intact so students will be able to learn how to handle mass trauma.

The building is expected to be ready by April 2017.