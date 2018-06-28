Joplin Man Admits to Sex with Teen on Mission Trip

JOPLIN (AP) - A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to

having illicit sex with a 14-year-old girl while traveling with a missionary group in the Mediterranean country of Cyprus in 2007.

The Joplin Globe reported that Colby L. Williams changed his plea to guilty at a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield.

Court documents indicate that Team Expansion of Louisville, Ky., arranged for Williams to return to the U.S. when the complaint was brought to the missionary group's attention.

The Globe reported that he signed consent forms for agents to search his laptop computer and other electronic items, and texts of explicit conversations between Williams and the girl were discovered on the computer.