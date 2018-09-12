Joplin Man Charged With Arson in Eldon

ELDON - Samuel Dykens, 34, has been charged with four counts of Arson in relation to three fires in Eldon on New Year's day. The Eldon Police Department, Missouri Fire Marshall's office and Missouri State Highway Patrol teamed up to find Dykens of Joplin, Missouri.

Firefighters responded to a garage and outside building fire at 616 East 8th Street on New Year's Day. At the same time, a two story residence caught fire at 202 West 8th Street. Shortly after, a garage caught fire at 134 West 8th Street. No injuries were reported.

Dykens is being held in the Jasper County jail on $100,000 bond.