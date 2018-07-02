Joplin man drowns after rescuing children from flooded ditch

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin man has drowned after jumping into a drainage ditch to rescue his son and another child.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 50-year-old Anthony C. Cox. The patrol says the children were playing in the Joplin ditch Saturday afternoon when they became caught in rising water. Cox rescued the children before he was swept under and drowned.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.