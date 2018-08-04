Joplin man faces murder charges for road rage shooting

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — A 23-year-old Joplin man will stand trial for first-degree murder in a road rage shooting that occurred while he was speeding to a hospital to check on his mother.

The Joplin Globe reports Christopher Montz was bound over for trial Thursday after a preliminary hearing into the death of 27-year-old David Reynolds, of Carthage.

Reynolds was shot in the head on the shoulder of Highway 249 on June 10. Police say Reynolds punched Montz twice before Montz pulled out a gun and shot him.

Joplin police Detective Dustin Moyer testified that Montz was flashing off-road lights to alert other vehicles as he sped toward a Joplin hospital. Montz told Moyer that Reynolds refused to let him pass and the two men pulled over and began arguing.

Moyer acknowledged that police believe Montz shot Reynolds after Reynolds attacked him.

