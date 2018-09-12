Joplin Man Found Guilty of Murder, Beating

JOPLIN - A Joplin man is guilty of killing his mother's boyfriend and attacking another man who tried to intervene.

A Jasper County jury on Thursday found 46-year-old William Laramore guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say Laramore killed 46-year-old Sean French in November 2010 by beating him and dropping furniture on him. French lived with Laramore's mother, who was in the hospital dying of cancer at the time.

Laramore also beat Steve Shockley, who tried to intervene. Shockley spent two weeks in the hospital with head injuries.

The Joplin Globe reports Laramore's conviction carries an automatic life sentence, barring a successful appeal.