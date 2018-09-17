Joplin Man Pleads Guilty in Estranged Wife's Death

JOPLIN - A Joplin man has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife.

The Joplin Globe reports that 36-year-old Rondias L. Webb had been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Monica Webb. Through a plea deal, he pleaded guilty Wednesday to the lesser offense of second-degree murder.

Webb will be required to serve more than 25 years on the murder conviction. His plea deal with the Jasper County prosecutor also called for him to receive consecutive terms of 15 years for armed criminal action and one year for violation of a court protection order.

Prosecutors say Monica Webb was shot inside the home where she had moved to get away from her husband. Police say Rondias Webb shot himself after shooting his wife.