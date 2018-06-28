Joplin Man Pleads Guilty in Shaken-Baby Case

JOPLIN (AP) - A Joplin man accused of shaking a baby so severely that the child suffered brain damage has agreed to a plea deal that will cap his sentence at 10 years.

The Joplin Globe reports that 22-year-old Courtney Lindsey entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of first-degree assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. An Alford plea isn't an admission of guilt but acknowledges enough evidence for conviction.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal action on the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing-assessment report. She set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 18.

Lindsey called 911 after his girlfriend's 7-month-old daughter was injured while he was caring for her in April 2012. The girl was flown to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.