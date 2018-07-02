Joplin man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the death of a 71-year-old Joplin man.

The Joplin Globe reported that Anthony Carter pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County court to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of David McKibben. McKibben's body was found Sept. 6, 2014, inside his apartment. An autopsy determined he had been beaten and strangled.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors would recommend capping Carter's prison sentence at 20 years.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane set Carter's sentencing hearing for Jan. 4.

Another man, 27-year-old Kristopher Smith, is also charged with second-degree murder in McKibben's death, and is scheduled for trial beginning Jan. 19.