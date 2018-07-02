Joplin Man Sentenced for Child Porn

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Joplin man who received dozens of movies containing child pornography over the Internet is going to prison for nearly 13 years.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 58-year-old Stephen Merle Haldaman won't be eligible for parole under the sentence he received Thursday in federal court.

Haldaman pleaded guilty in February to receiving the pornographic movies between August 2008 and April of last year. He was charged after the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force reported finding 121 such movies on his computer.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.