Joplin officials looking to improve tourism

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Officials in southwest Missouri hope the results of a tourism study will help them draw more visitors to the Joplin area.

The Joplin Globe reports that Design Workshop, of Aspen, Colorado, is conducting the study.

Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau director Patrick Tuttle says the city has to find ways to encourage people to explore the city instead of just spending one night.

An initial assessment was released on Nov. 14. The consultant says the city may have a difficult time attracting tourists because many of the original sites along Route 66, a tourist draw that runs through the town, no longer exist.

The full report is expected to be completed early next year.