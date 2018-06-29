Joplin Photographer's Collection Made Public

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin residents who lost photos in the May 2011 tornado are being given a chance to recapture some memories.

The family of the late photographer Murwin Mosler of Joplin is making his 60-year collection of portrait negatives available to the public. The thousands of negatives were presented on Tuesday at the Joplin Museum Complex.

The Joplin Globe reports residents can either look through the negatives, which Mosler preserved in separate envelopes, or search a database.

The negatives were stored in Mosler's studio, which was torn apart by the tornado. But the one wall where the negatives were stored remained standing.

Mosler's daughter, Marcia Long, says the goal is to help residents recover photos of important events like weddings and graduations that Mosler photographed in his long career.