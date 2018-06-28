Joplin Police Dogs Will Get Protective Vests

JOPLIN - A Joplin couple's donation will make it possible for the city's police dogs to wear protective vests while working.

The couple, who want to remain anonymous, donated the money to Vested Interest in K-9s Inc., a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that works to outfit police dogs with the vests.

Joplin police Cpl. Brian Henderson, who supervises the canine unit, says the donation will provide vests for five dogs, at a cost of $950 each.

The Joplin Globe reports the vests are expected to arrive in two or three months. The vests are custom-fit and will protect the dogs from bullets and stab wounds.

The couple made the donation in memory of Cezar, a Joplin police dog who was killed in 2007 while pursuing a robbery suspect.