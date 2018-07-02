Joplin Police: Driver Tried to Run Down Officers

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Joplin police say two Joplin officers fired their guns after a driver tried to run the officers down.

The Joplin Globe reports the suspect in the early Sunday incident is in a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

A statement issued by police says the shootings occurred when an officer pulled a car over on a traffic violation and the driver refused to follow the officer's commands.

Police say the driver then began driving toward one of the officers at a high rate of speed. The officer fired his weapon at the suspect, and the vehicle then drove toward a second officer, who also fired at the vehicle.

No charges had been filed in connection with the incident.