Joplin police say wounded man tried to run over officer

JOPLIN (AP) — Joplin police say an officer shot and wounded a man who attempted to run over the officer with a vehicle.

The Joplin Globe (http://bit.ly/1XyYIfx) reports that the 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital after the Monday night shooting outside an apartment complex. Joplin police Capt. Bob Higginbotham described the man's wounds as "initially life-threatening."

Police said the suspect had fled from an apartment the first time officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The release said that when officers returned about an hour and 20 minutes later, officers encountered the suspect. Higginbotham says the suspect then drove at one of the officers. No officers were injured.

The officer involved in the shooting and another officer who responded to the call have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.