Joplin Resident Shot, Killed by Intruder

JOPLIN (AP) - A southwest Missouri sheriff is investigating the fatal shooting of a homeowner during an apparent burglary attempt.

The Joplin Globe reports the victim has been identified as 58-year-old Jeffrey Slama, who was killed at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in his rural home southeast of Joplin.

Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland said Slama was talking to a 911 dispatcher when he was shot and could be heard saying, "Please, don't shoot me." He still had the phone in his hand when his body was found just inside the front door of his house.

The sheriff said the intruder had broken some glass in the door and reached inside to unlock it.

A construction crew working nearby reported seeing a man speeding from the area in a small, black car.