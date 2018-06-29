Joplin Residents Lost Home, But Not Security Bills

JOPLIN (AP) - A home security company continued charging Joplin residents for service after their homes were destroyed in the May tornado.

Joplin resident Roger Stinnett told The Joplin Globe that the company, Vivint, Inc., recently resumed monthly payment taps on his bank account.

Stinnett and his wife lost their home in the tornado that struck Joplin last May, killing 161 people. Stinnett called the company after the tornado and told them his house was destroyed. The company gave him six months to get his home back in order.

In December, Vivint resumed taking monthly payments out of his account.

The Provo, Utah-based company said a grace period is granted while customers seek a new residence, but after being contacted by The Joplin Globe, the company said Stinnett's contract would be canceled.