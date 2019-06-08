Joplin Residents Offered Free Construction Training

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Joplin residents trying to rebuild from the May 22 tornado will be able to get some free training from the experts.

Laborers' Local 319 says it will offer a free three-week construction training program to Joplin residents who pass a drug test and interview process.



Union spokesman Stacey Salmon says the goal is to give people training and jobs that will help them rebuild their lives and stimulate the Joplin economy.



The Joplin Globe reports that the program, called Recruit, Train and Employ, will teach basic construction skills and federal requirements for workers on state-funded construction projects.



Salmon says the classes will be offered for as long as they are needed. More than 80 people have signed up for the course.