Joplin Residents, Visitors Walk in Unity

JOPLIN - Residents and visitors of Joplin began the more than three mile Walk of Unity on 15th street. They made stops at the rebuilding of a church and the groundbreaking of Joplin's new high school.

KOMU 8 spoke with several Joplin residents who said the anniversary came with mixed emotions: sadness and hope for the future. There was also a moment of silence to commemorate the moment the tornado touched down on the soutwest side of the city at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday.