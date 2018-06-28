Joplin School District Locates All Staff, Most Students

JOPLIN (AP) - The Joplin school district has accounted for all of its staff and 90 percent of its students.

Superintendent C.J. Huff made the announcement Thursday. Officials had asked all students and staff to contact the district after Sunday's tornado.

KOAM-TV reports that all students are accounted for at Columbia, Duenweg, Irving, Kelsey Norman and Stapleton elementary schools.

The district is also taking steps to help families in need, and a group of students from Joplin High School plans to meet Friday afternoon at a Target store to collect supplies and pray for their

classmates.

The district's Facebook page says reconstruction began Thursday on East Middle School. Repairs were expected to begin Friday at Cecil Floyd Elementary and the administration building.