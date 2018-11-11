Joplin Schools Close for Rest of Year After Damage

JOPLIN (AP) - The Joplin School District is canceling classes for the rest of the year after three of its schools were destroyed and others suffered tornado damage.

Superintendent CJ Huff announced Monday on the district's website that district officials are concentrating on locating all students, teachers and staff members the day after a tornado

leveled huge parts of the city.

The tornado destroyed Joplin High School, Irving Elementary School and Franklin Technology Center. Several other schools had either moderate to heavy damage. Huff said work has already begun on a plan for rebuilding.