Joplin Schools to Get Up to $1.5M From State

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says Joplin schools will get up to $1.5 million from state government to help pay their bills after a deadly tornado.

Nixon said Thursday the state funding is intended to help forestall the need for property tax increases next year by the Joplin School District.

Thousands of homes, businesses and other buildings were damaged or destroyed in the May 22 tornado, which killed 160 people. Nixon's office says Jasper County's revenue from residential property taxes is expected to drop by $790,000 next year.

The governor was in Joplin on Thursday to announce the funding. He has also pledged $150 million of state aid for disaster relief and recovery.